Biz Pac Review:

Prominent Democratic donor George Soros called President Donald Trump “dangerous” and asserted that Trump would do “anything to stay in power,” in a wide-ranging interview Tuesday with Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The 90-year-old Hungarian-American and billionaire philanthropist told La Repubblica that Trump is a “confidence trickster” who unexpectedly won the 2016 U.S. election and was inadvertently working to “undermine democracy from within,” per a translation of the interview on George Soros’ website.

Soros added that Trump was a mere “transitory phenomenon” suggesting that his ascension to power was an anomalous four-year period in U.S. history and will be thought of as such following the November 2020 election, per the transcript of the interview.

Soros expressed confidence that the American system of checks and balances built into the Constitution will ensure Trump is ousted from power and the country returned to normalcy come November.

“…in the U.S. you have a great tradition of checks and balances and established rules,” Soros said. “And above all, you have the Constitution. So I am confident that Trump will turn out to be a transitory phenomenon, hopefully ending in November,” according to the translation of the interview.

Soros reiterated in the interview that Trump remains a danger to U.S. democracy because he is “fighting for his life” to win this upcoming election that polling indicates he is projected to lose.

