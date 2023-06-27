Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a mother and her teenage son after initially claiming she ‘ordered him’ to kill a man in a Chicago restaurant.

Carlishia Hood, 35, was accused of getting her son, 14, to shoot dead Jeremy Brown, 32, on June 18.

But George Soros-backed Cooks County State Attorney Kim Foxx has since dropped the charges after video emerged of Brown repeatedly punching Hood, a tax preparer.

She went to the Maxwell Street Express fast-food takeout restaurant in the West Pullman district just before 11pm, with her son staying in the car.

Footage released by police initially just showed the boy running into the restaurant and opening fire, shooting Brown in the back.

