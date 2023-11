The House voted handily against a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos on Wednesday, two weeks the release of an investigation by the Ethics Committee in two weeks.

The final vote was 213 against Santos’ expulsion, 179 in favor and 19 voted present.

More Democrats voted to keep Santos than Republicans to get rid of him: 24 Republicans voted to expel Santos while 31 Democrats, including top Oversight Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin, crossed over and voted not to oust the New York Republican.

