George Santos Says He Won’t Seek Re-Election After Scathing Ethics Report

Nov. 16 (UPI) — Rep. George Santos said Thursday he would not seek re-election after the House Ethics Committee found evidence that he engaged in fraud.

The committee’s report said it found “substantial evidence” that Santos, R-N.Y., knowingly caused his campaign to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission, used campaign funds for personal purposes and willfully violated the Ethics in Government Act related to his House Financial Disclosure Statements, among other offenses.

It did not recommend sanctions against Santos but did recommend the evidence should be referred to the Department of Justice and that his conduct “warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office and has brought severe discredit upon the House.”

