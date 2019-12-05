NEW YORK POST:

A key witness in Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation has been hit with federal charges for allegedly conspiring to funnel more than $3.5 million to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

George Nader, a Lebanese-American lobbyist busted for child pornography earlier this year, and seven others were named in a 53-count indictment unsealed in Washington, DC, federal court Tuesday.

Nader is accused of funneling millions of dollars in contributions through Allied Wallet CEO Ahmad “Andy” Khawaja, Khawaja’s wife and Khawaja’s company to Clinton’s campaign between March 2016 and January 2017.

The two men allegedly made the contributions “in an effort to gain influence with high-level political figures,” prosecutors said in a press release.

“By design, these contributions appeared to be in the names of Khawaja, his wife, and his company,” prosecutors said. “In reality, they allegedly were funded by Nader.”‘

Neither Clinton nor President Trump are named in the indictment — but details, as well as federal donor records, make it clear Khawaja and Nader made contributions to both.

Court papers also include text messages between Nader, Khawaja and others.