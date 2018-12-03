BREITBART:

A golden Labrador began his final mission as a service dog to former President George H.W. Bush on Sunday, sleeping next to the 41st president’s casket in a heartwarming tribute.

Bush’s spokesperson, Jim McGrath, tweeted the photo of the dog named Sully on Sunday evening with the caption “Mission complete. #Remembering41”:

The photo has since gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms. The original photo gained more than 120,000 likes and had been shared at least 32,000 times as of Monday morning.

Sully, a Labrador retriever trained through the nonprofit America’s VetDogs, began serving Bush on June 25 and kept the 41st president company in the months after his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, passed away.