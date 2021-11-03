Breitbart:

The far-left progressives of Minneapolis suffered a major defeat on Tuesday night when the city overwhelmingly voted “No” on a measure that would abolish the police department — a measure that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) supported.

With 130 of 136 precincts reporting, the voters of Minneapolis voted against Question 2 by 57 percent, 76,820 votes versus 59,196 votes in favor. Aiming to be the most extreme anti-police measure to pass in the United States, the amendment would have had the city charter “remove the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety,” according to Fox 9. The amendment would also have eliminated the position of police chief as well as the minimum police staffing requirement.

According to Ballotpedia, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) would have dramatically altered law enforcement in Minneapolis, removing the police department’s minimum funding requirement in a city that has seen a 286 percent increase in carjackings since 2020:

Question 2 would have replaced the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety (DPS). The DPS would be responsible for “a comprehensive public health approach to safety,” including the employment of licensed police officers if needed to fulfill the department’s responsibilities. A Commissioner of Public Safety would have led the DPS and would have been nominated by the mayor and approved by the city council. The ballot initiative would have also provided for the fire police to be housed with the DPS. Question 2 would have removed the minimum funding requirement for police (0.0017 per resident) from the Minneapolis Charter.

Though Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey opposed the measure, it received enthusiastic support from none other than squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Pop star Lizzo also endorsed the measure.

