The attorney representing George Floyd’s family says the findings of an independent autopsy have determined that Floyd died of asphyxiation from sustained pressure. According to a statement, attorney Ben Crump revealed the results of the autopsy performed by medical examiners Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson, and called for charges against fired MPD officer Derek Chauvin to be amended to first-degree murder. Crump said that the independent autopsy determined that “sustained pressure on the right side of Floyd’s carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe.” He added that the two medical examiners determined that having handcuffs on and his position impaired the ability for his diaphragm to function. They also said it appears he died at the scene. “What we found is consistent with what people saw. There is no other health issue that could cause of contribute to the death. Police have this false impression that if you can talk, you can breathe. That’s not true,” Baden said. Crump also called for the other three officers involved in the incident to also be arrested.

