FOX NEWS:

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband unleashed another attack on President Trump on Friday, blasting his “incompetence” and calling on him to resign after, at the last minute, he backed away from strikes on Iran.

“Resign. If you didn’t know this until it was almost too late, you’re even more of an idiot than people think you are,” Conway tweeted.

Resign. If you didn’t know this until it was almost too late, you’re even more of an idiot than people think you are. Do the country and the world a favor. Go back to real estate, where the worst you can do is kill banks. https://t.co/k7z9KW4Elt — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 21, 2019

“Do the country and the world a favor. Go back to real estate, where the worst you can do is kill banks.”

The barrage came after Trump had just explained his decision to call off retaliation against Iran, saying that he reneged after learning how many people would die.