George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, blasted President Donald Trump‘s staff for doing the bidding of “a rapist.”

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Conway shared a post from neocon Bill Kristol — who shared a Washington Examiner article featuring anonymous White House officials alleging abusive behavior from administration castoff turned Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci.

“I love how these people who work for a rapist have no compunction about making accusations of abuse by someone who criticizes the rapist,” George Conway wrote.

