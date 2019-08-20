MEDIAITE:
George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, blasted President Donald Trump‘s staff for doing the bidding of “a rapist.”
In a Tuesday morning tweet, Conway shared a post from neocon Bill Kristol — who shared a Washington Examiner article featuring anonymous White House officials alleging abusive behavior from administration castoff turned Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci.
“I love how these people who work for a rapist have no compunction about making accusations of abuse by someone who criticizes the rapist,” George Conway wrote.
I love how these people who work for a rapist have no compunction about making accusations of abuse by someone who criticizes the rapist. https://t.co/pouoi6kFz3— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 20, 2019
More from Mediaite
Advertisements