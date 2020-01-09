THE HILL:

An anti-President Trump conservative group that includes George Conway, who is the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and a frequent critic of President Trump, has released its first advertisement aimed at evangelicals who back the president.

The Lincoln Project’s first advertisement takes aim at “The MAGA Church” by splicing clips of the president and his supporters speaking about faith with clips of Trump cursing and speaking crudely.

The ad begins with Trump saying at an evangelical rally last week that, “evangelicals, Christians of every denomination and believers of every faith have never had a greater champion — not even close — in the White House.”’

At the same time, a verse from the Book of Matthew appears on the screen: “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”