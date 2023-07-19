It has been revealed that George Soros and his son, Alex, donated the maximum amount allowable by law to President Joe Biden’s re-election committee during the second quarter of 2023.

While this is the Soros’ first monetary contribution to a candidate for the 2024 election, both the billionaire and his heir are expected to be massive donors as the contest approaches.

According to Fox News, the Soros’ each signed checks for $6,600 on June 30, bringing the total amount raised by Biden and the Democratic National Committee since the president declared he was running for re-election in April to $72 million.

During this election cycle, the Soros’ have yet to donate to the Biden Victory Fund, a super PAC that splits contributions between the president, the DNC, and state campaigns. In the lead-up to 2020, however, the pair gave a combined $1.2 million to the fund. Alex outspent his father by $220,000, coming in just under the individual limit allowed under campaign finance laws.

George Soros has been among the greatest funders of left-wing causes across the United States and beyond, shelling out billions in donations to prop up campaigns for presidents, governors, district attorneys, and other political positions, as well as numerous organizations focused on tackling issues from racial injustice to climate change.

