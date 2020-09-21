Breitbart:

Jack Keane, a retired four-star general and former vice chief of the U.S. Army, told Breitbart News in an interview this weekend that President Donald Trump ending 40 years of U.S. appeasement toward the Iranian dictatorship moved the world a step closer to the demise of the regime.

Keane said that, in addition to enforcing sanctions and ending the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Trump’s brokering the restoration of diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is a game changer.

“The momentum is truly shifting very dramatically against the mullahs,” Keane said. “This is not just a historical event. It’s a geopolitical paradigm shift.”

“I think the steps the United States took this week – and that is, we are finally going to put together a political, economic and military alliance with the countries in the Middle East to confront Iran,” Keane told Breitbart News.

“That I think is the most significant political event I have seen in years,” Keane said. “This president has ended the appeasement of the Iranian regime for 40 years.”

“Democrat and Republican presidents, liberal and conservative, as part of that — have all appeased this regime,” Keane said. “This president is ending that.”

Keane said he believes this is the start of pressures that could lead to the demise of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his decades-long grip on Iran.

“There’s going to be many other countries that are going to fold themselves into the alliance,” Keane said. “It’s going to lead to more isolation and more pressure on the regime.”

“And, to be frank about it, I have never seen the mullahs back on their heels as much as they are right now,” Keane said. “And it’s going to get worse for them.”

