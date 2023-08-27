‘Genetic tests’ confirm that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was among 10 people killed in plane crash, Russian investigators say

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been confirmed dead after genetic analysis of bodies found in Wednesday’s plane crash, Russian officials have said. Russia’s Investigative Committee said the identities of all 10 victims had been established and corresponded to those on the flight’s passenger list.’As part of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular-genetic examinations have been completed,’ the committee said in a statement via Telegram.

‘According to their results, the identities of all 10 dead were established. They correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet’.Further details on the tests have not been shared. Prigozhin’s private jet came down north-west of Moscow on 25 August, killing all those on board.

