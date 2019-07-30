THE GUARDIAN:

The loss of a single gene 2 to 3 million years ago in our ancestry may help explain why humans are the only animals in which heart attacks are common.

Atherosclerosis – the clogging of arteries with fatty deposits – can lead to cardiovascular disease (CVD) events like heart attacks and strokes, which cause about a third of all deaths worldwide.

An inactive lifestyle, age, diabetes, obesity, smoking, and eating red meat can all contribute to an increased risk, but about 15% of first-time CVD events occur in people who do not have any of these risk factors.