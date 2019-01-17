THE HILL:

A generation of post-millennials is poised to enter the electorate as perhaps the most liberal age cohort ever, fueled by unprecedented diversity and expansive views of the role of government.

On issues ranging from the treatment of racial minorities to climate change to diversity in society, the post-millennial generation — dubbed Generation Z by demographers — looks a lot more like the millennial generation than like their parents in Generation X or the baby boom generation, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.

But Generation Z takes an even more liberal view of the role of government in society than do millennials. Seven in 10 members of Generation Z say the government should do more to solve problems, while just 29 percent say government is doing too many things better left to businesses and individuals.

Just under two-thirds of millennials say government should do more. About half of those in Generation X and the baby boom generation agree.

Many of the attitudes held by Generation Z — those born after 1996, who are now between the ages of 13 and 21 — are formed through experience with an unprecedented level of racial and societal diversity, said Kim Parker, Pew’s director of social trends research.