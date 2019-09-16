STUDY FINDS:

American children are already being prescribed various types of medications at exceedingly high rates to begin with, but a new study conducted at Rutgers University finds that the frequency of off-label medication orders for children is on the rise as well.

“Off-label” refers to a medication being used to treat a different diagnosis or symptoms that it was approved to treat by the FDA. An example of an off-label med prescription for a child would be a doctor recommending anti-depressant medication for ADHD symptoms.

The research team were alarmed by their findings, and believe this study illustrates a glaring need for improved oversight and regulation when it comes to ensuring that children are prescribed safe, and effective, medication.

Data collected between 2006-2015 by the CDC and Prevention’s National Ambulatory Medical Care Surveys was analyzed for the study. More specifically, researchers looked at information on doctor’s office visits all over the United States, and investigated the frequency, trends, and reasons why doctors prescribed off-label meds for individuals under the age of 18.