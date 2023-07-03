The United States took another step in being ready for any future war or other potential contingencies in Eastern Europe with the recent unveiling of a new military staging area in central-west Poland.

The new staging area will be able to accommodate as many as 3,600 American troops, or roughly an Army brigade’s worth, should they be rapidly needed in that part of the world — something on military planners’ minds after the first large-scale invasion by one country of another in Europe since World War II.

The staging area, which spans about 75 acres, will allow U.S. troops to arrive, organize, and be ready in as little as three days if necessary. The staging area is based at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area near Poznan, Poland.

