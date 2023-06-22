Gen Z’s trans poster-child Milo from 2016 MTV show reemerges, tearfully regretting hormone jabs

Back in 2016, Milo was celebrated in the MTV documentary Transformation, at the start of her female-to-male gender change, trying out Hawaiian shirts and saying she felt ‘invincible.’

Seven years later, and Milo has returned to the screen, as a female again, with a YouTube post about bitterly regretting a transition that’s left her scarred, hairy and most likely infertile.

‘It turned out to be a big mistake,’ Milo says in the clip, which went online on Wednesday.

‘I keep thinking about how, if I ever want to be perceived by society as a woman, I now have to do vocal training, and I need laser to get rid of my facial hair. But I’m just so tired.’

