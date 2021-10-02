NEWSMAX:

After overseeing the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and being accused of improper or illegal phone calls to Chinese officials, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley went before the cameras this week for back-to-back House and Senate hearings during which he remained squarely in the hot seat – though it’s unclear how much longer that seat will be his to occupy.

Milley has so far shot down the notion of resigning and President Joe Biden has publicly expressed his continued confidence in the general, however, pressure continues to mount for Milley to move on and this week’s hearings did little to stem the calls for his ouster.

