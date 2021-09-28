Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Tuesday said he recommended keeping 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan prior to the chaotic military withdrawal in August — a bombshell that contradicts President Joe Biden’s assertion he got no such direction.

“I won’t share my personal recommendation to the president, but I will give you my honest opinion and my honest opinion and view shaped my recommendation,” Milley said in a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Fox News reported.

“And I recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.”

On Aug. 18, Biden denied his top military commanders recommended leaving 2,500 troops behind, telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos,”No they didn’t. It was split. That wasn’t true,” a transcript of the exchange showed.

When pressed, Biden added, “No one said that to me that I can recall.”

Milley also told the Senate committee he won’t resign his post out of protest over Biden’s refusing his advice.

Read more at Newsmax