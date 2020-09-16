Breitbart:

A volley of 13 rockets from Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip were fired at southern Israel before dawn on Wednesday, in apparent response to Israel signing peace deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at a White House ceremony earlier in the evening.

The Israeli Air Force retaliated by striking Hamas targets across Gaza, including a subterranean tunnel, a Hamas training base and rocket launching site and a weapons cache.

The rockets violated an unofficial ceasefire agreement struck two weeks ago, in which the Gaza-ruling Hamas and other local terror groups promised a month of quiet.

Eight of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, the military said.

Earlier in the evening, during the White House ceremony, two more rockets were fired into the Israeli towns of Ashdod and Ashkelon, injuring six people.

Two Israelis were evacuated to hospital and treated for shrapnel wounds, the Magen David Adom EMT service said.

Netanyahu’s strategic adviser and former Breitbart Jerusalem bureau chief Aaron Klein slammed the “terrorist cowards.”

“Gaza terrorist cowards are desperately launching rockets at Jews because they know this new era of peace will isolate their paymasters in Tehran,” he wrote on Twitter. “Iran-backed terrorists are not going to stop peace for 1 sec[ond] as the children of Abraham come together to forge the path of real peace.”

