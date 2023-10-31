Gaza Islamic Scholar Ahmad Khadoura: Virgins of Paradise Will Have No Menstruation, Saliva, Mucus, or Excrement; Each Man Will Be Given the Sexual Strength of 100 Men Share on facebookTweet on twitter Like National Socialism, Islam is a cult of masculinity, and also like National Socialism, it is a kind of idolatry of masculinity, confusing genuine masculine strength with brutality, bloodlust, domination, and the exaltation of violence and brute force. This is why both… https://t.co/kHuUsPngbe— Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) October 31, 2023 Related