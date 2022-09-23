A member of the Gays Against Groomers coalition spoke out at a recent California school board meeting, blasting the school system’s gender indoctrination and sexualization of children.

Wearing a shirt reading, “Groom dogs not kids,” the man known as @Mario_Presents lectured the Conejo Valley school board Tuesday on its decision to teach children under the age of 10 about transgenderism instead of science or math.

“It has come to our attention the district intends to teach transgenderism to children under the age of 10 without parental consent,” the man stated, noting his nephew and niece are students in the district.

“If I were to teach your child about my sexuality without your consent or involvement I’d be arrested, but when the school district does it, it’s education.”

The man went on to call out how the indoctrination leads some students to seek out life-changing gender re-assignment surgeries, after which the school does not help with medical expenses or emotional relief.

