A New York City-based gay porn star is under fire for posting videos on social media apparently showing him attending a packed party in flagrant disregard of social distancing guidelines. Adult performer Ian Frost appeared to have deactivated his Instagram account as of Tuesday, but not before others shared footage they say he posted showing more than a dozen people crammed into an apartment for a raucous bash. The footage shared on social media showed a mostly shirtless crowd dancing together under strobe lights. “In the middle of a pandemic, @IanFrostok thought it would be a good idea to post 51 Instagram stories (yes, 51) of a house party he went to last night and early this morning in NYC,” tweeted journalist Yashar Ali alongside one clip.

