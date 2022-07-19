Demonstrators in San Francisco protested Monday against what they called the federal government’s “failure” to provide enough monkeypox vaccine to prevent the outbreak from becoming a major problem, particularly in the gay community.

The disease, which is transmitted through prolonged and intense physical contact, often results in a fever and in unsightly blisters. It is rarely fatal, but is uncomfortable and can last for several weeks.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Several San Francisco LGBTQ advocacy organizations descended on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ regional office Monday to protest what they said was the federal government’s anemic response to the growing monkeypox outbreak and the lack of available vaccines. … Anyone can contract monkeypox, though to date many “reported cases have been among gay and bisexual men,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read more at Breitbart