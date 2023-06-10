The Gays Against Groomers organization took to social media on Thursday to declare Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (D) a “pervert” for vetoing a bill that would have prevented men from sharing bathrooms and locker rooms with young girls.

“Gays Against Groomers spoke in support of SB 1040 that was just vetoed by Katie Hobbs,” the organization wrote in its tweet.

“Katie Hobbs would rather have boys and girls side by side in varying states of undress than confront the mental health issues being broadly promoted as a matter of ‘inclusion.’ PERVERT Hobbs,” the group added.

The organization was reacting to a tweet from the Kari Lake War Room, which read “[Katie Hobbs] has vetoed SB 1040. This bill would have prevented biological men from sharing bathrooms, showers & locker rooms with young girls.”

“Katie Hobbs’ Arizona is not a safe place for families. It’s a playground for perverts & radicals,” the Kari Lake War Room added in its tweet.

READ MORE