A Georgia couple is facing child sex crime charges for acts committed against their adopted children, according to authorities.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office last month raided a home of a man they believed was downloading child pornography, and the suspect identified a second suspect in the city of Oxford.

The suspect – whose identity has not been revealed – claimed the second suspect was making child porn with at least one child who lived at his home.

From WSB-TV:

Deputies were able to get arrest warrants for both adult men living in the home, William Dale Zulock, 32, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35. Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services joined deputies in responding to the home to help protect the two children in the home. After making sure the children were safe, investigators found evidence that the couple, who were the adoptive fathers of the pair of brothers living there, were recording themselves committing sexually abusive acts against the children.

Both individuals are being held at the Walton County Jail on charges of aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

