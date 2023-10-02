Gavin Newsom’s Senate Pick Laphonza Butler Scrubs Twitter Location and Work Bio Stating She Lives in Maryland, Overnight!

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Sunday night, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has appointed Laphonza Butler to fill the late Senator Dianne Feinstein’s vacant seat despite FEC records showing Butler was registered to vote in Maryland last year.Just hours after she was appointed, Butler removed her X location that indicated she lived in Maryland.

It doesn’t stop there though, her bio at EMILYs List the day before she was appointed revealed she lived in Maryland with her wife.

Now the part about her living in Maryland has been scrubbed

