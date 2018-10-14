JOHN SEXTON – HOT AIR.COM

Gavin Newsom is the Democratic candidate for Governor of California who is widely expected to win next month thanks to the state’s overwhelming blue tilt. This week Newsom was asked about his plans for California’s bullet train project and he said he would settle for building half of it as a way to rescue the project that is already way over budget. From the LA Times: Newsom will concentrate on completing a high-speed rail line from the San Joaquin Valley to the San Francisco Bay Area. The southern half of the ambitious project, from the valley into Los Angeles, will be delayed until the initial line proves to be financially feasible and can attract more money from taxpayers or private investors…

He’s optimistic that the line from the San Joaquin Valley to Silicon Valley can be built. That would allow tech workers to live affordably in Merced or Modesto and commute to well-paying jobs near San Jose. “It’s not a train to nowhere,” Newsom said. “It’s insulting to suggest the Central Valley is nowhere. This is an economic development project, connecting the fastest growing and most dynamic economic regions in the country. That project is achievable and realistic. “The second phase [boring through the Tehachapi Mountains to Los Angeles] is an open-ended question.”

