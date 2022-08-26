Radical left California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) wants to transform the “free state of Florida” into blue California, proudly pledging on Thursday to donate $100,000 to Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D) gubernatorial campaign.

“Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor. I’m pledging $100k right now to @CharlieCrist. Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida?” the Democrat governor asked:

There is great irony in Newsom’s boastful donation, as DeSantis has routinely contrasted his successful governing approach with the dire consequences of Democrat leadership in blue states, including California. In fact, some Floridians have coopted the famous phrase “Make America Great Again” to “Make America Florida.”

While blue states such as California embraced lockdowns, Florida allowed businesses to flourish and sent children back to school while fighting against invasive vaccine mandates pushed by members of the radical left. This thrust DeSantis into the national spotlight as establishment media outlets and leftist leaders criticized him. Yet, in November 2021, a masked-up California continued to report four times more daily coronavirus cases than the Sunshine State.

