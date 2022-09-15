California will begin sending “inflation relief checks” to residents in October, right before Election Day, as voters are mailing in their ballots, thanks to a plan launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and agreed to earlier this year by the state’s Democrats.

As Breitbart News reported, Newsom’s plan began as a proposed rebate to help residents afford the high cost of gasoline, which is more expensive in California than in any other state thanks to taxes and regulations (which were not reformed).

Ultimately, the Democrat-dominated state legislature, which had refused to delay a rise in the gas tax, agreed to the “inflation relief checks.” Coincidentally, they will begin arriving as Newsom, who is up for reelection, will face the voters’ verdict.

SFGate.com explained the schedule for rolling out the money to middle- and low-income California households:

To receive these benefits, which were approved as part of a 2022-2023 state budget surplus, individuals must have completed a 2020 California tax return and make no more than $250,000 individually or $500,000 if filing jointly. (All numbers listed must reflect filer income in the 2020-2021 tax year.) Refunds will be sent starting in October and will run through January 2023. In total, the state will send out an estimated $9.5 billion to Californians.

