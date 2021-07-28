SF Gate:

Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s children briefly attended a summer camp that was in defiance of the state’s COVID-19 guidance that summer camps require children ages 2-11 to wear masks at all times.

The strange saga started Monday when an anti-Newsom school reopening group called attention to photos on social media that showed one of Newsom’s sons maskless at a basketball camp with other maskless campers. The state’s mask rules for children have been controversial.

“The real problem is Newsom’s own family having mask choice, while he forces a different policy on every other kid in California,” the account wrote in a Twitter thread that was widely shared.

Fox News reached out to the governor’s office asking for comment on the matter, and received the following statement from communications director Erin Mellon: “The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children unmasked indoors at a camp their children began attending yesterday. Their kids will no longer be attending the camp.”

The story did not end there. A copy of the camp’s mask policy that was emailed to parents began to circulate on social media, and clearly stated that, “Masks will not be enforced. Please know that your child is more than welcome to wear a mask during camp.”

Several publications, including the Associated Press, then reached back out to the governor’s office for comment. The statement was then altered to include the following sentence: “The family reviewed communication from the camp and realized that an email was missed saying the camp would not enforce masking guidance.”

……

“When you have a political class that consistently breaks its own rules, that’s a good sign both the politicians and the rules need to go,” tweeted Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who is one of the many Republicans running to replace Newsom.

More at SF Gate