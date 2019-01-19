NTK:

The newly sworn-in governor of California, Gavin Newsom (D-CA), ran Facebook ads in Ohio, Florida, and other swing states from January 12 to 16 that were focused on list building, according to the progressive digital firm ACRONYM.

“And the big find from this week: Newly-elected California Governor @GavinNewsom was running hundreds of list-building ads in Ohio, Florida, and other swing states from Jan 12-16,” the ACRONYM Twitter account tweeted on Friday.

The tweet included screenshots of the Facebook posts that Newsom boosted with ad money. One of the posts was focused on attacking President Trump for his border wall, while another focused on universal health care.

“This shutdown is not something to be ‘proud’ of. It’s an avoidable and manufactured crisis – based off of a wall that will be nothing more than a monument of stupidity,” the Newsom Facebook post said. “It will disrupt hundreds of thousands of lives. It’s an embarrassment. That’s why I simply cannot accept this absurd border wall. If you’re with me, sign your name.’

The top three states that this Facebook ad targeted were Ohio, Florida, and Michigan, which are pivotal swing states in the 2020 presidential election.

Newsom’s other ad targeted people in Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Oregon.