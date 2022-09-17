While California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been somewhat reluctant to discuss debating the man running against him this fall, he offered a detailed proposal for a debate with a different politician 2,500 miles away.

“Hey @GovRonDeSantis,” wrote Newsom on Friday afternoon on Twitter, “clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up & debate.”

Newsom also tagged @CNN, apparently as a proposed host for the debate.

He also responded to DeSantis’ “hair gel” quip about him earlier in the day — “I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function” — with “I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.”

Newsom’s challenge is the latest he has lobbed DeSantis’ way, including on Thursday asking the Justice Department to investigate DeSantis’ decision to use interest earned from federal money to fly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

The California governor’s tweet today was, it seems, prompted in part by a three-week-old suggestion from newsman Dan Rather to new CNN boss Chris Licht, which Newsom retweeted.

