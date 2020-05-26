Fox News:

In three weeks, the Department of Health will assess the impact of reopening houses of worship on the spread of coronavirus," officials said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday released guidelines for reopening houses of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic, after President Trump deemed them “essential” last week.

Under the governor’s guidelines, churches and other houses of worship can reopen if they are given approval from county health officials, but must limit attendance to 25 percent of capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

In order to reopen, churches in California must set physical-distancing guidelines, establish new cleaning and disinfection protocols, encourage all to wear face masks and set parameters for singing and group recitations.

In deeming houses of worship essential on Friday, Trump threatened to override governors who did not allow them to reopen.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now–for this weekend,” Trump said. “If they don’t do it, I will override the governors.”

The president added, “In America, we need more prayer, not less.”

