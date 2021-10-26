Breitbart

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will jet to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, next week with an entourage of 22 people, burning more tons of carbon dioxide than several people consume in a single year.

The Sacramento Bee reported Monday: California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Glasgow, Scotland, next month for the United Nations climate conference, his first major conference abroad since becoming governor in 2019. World leaders will meet at the conference, which runs Oct. 31 through Nov. 12, to discuss progress on achieving their climate goals and set more ambitious targets to lower global emissions. Newsom will attend the conference from Nov. 1-3, his office said. Newsom will attend the conference alongside his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and several members of his administration, including Environmental Protection Secretary Jared Blumenfeld and Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. More than a dozen Democrats in the Legislature also plan to attend, according to Newsom’s office.

Newsom’s office said in a statement that the governor and his large, carbon-burning entourage would aim ” to highlight California’s groundbreaking policies to combat the intensifying climate crisis and rally the global community to end their reliance on oil.” The governor’s office also provided a list of those traveling, including members of the governor’s administration and elected Democrats. The total number of people traveling including the governor himself, is 23. According to co2.myclimate.org, 23 people traveling from Sacramento to Glasgow, via London Heathrow, economy class, burn 70.4 metric tons of carbon dioxide — 3.1 per person, and overall the equivalent of what four Americans burn in an entire year.

