GATEWAY PUNDIT CASE WITH BIDEN WHITE HOUSE-FBI GOES TO US SUPREME COURT

HUGE DEVELOPMENT in the Missouri and Louisiana (and Gateway Pundit) v. Biden First Amendment lawsuit challenging the government’s collusion with Big Tech to suppress the speech of millions of Americans.

LOOKS LIKE GATEWAY PUNDIT IS GOING TO THE SUPREME COURT!!!

Sources sent Gateway Pundit a copy of an unfiled legal document the Department of Justice’ (DOJ) appears to have leaked to the friendly press. The document is a draft Motion to Stay, to be filed at the U.S. Supreme Court. The draft motion asks the Supreme Court to stay (halt) last week’s ruling by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. There, the government had asked the Court of Appeals to reverse Judge Terry Doughty’s (United States District Court for the District of Louisiana) Preliminary Injunction (court order forcing government to stop), which ordered the Biden White House, the FBI, the DOJ, and scores of other government defendants to immediately cease censoring Americans’ speech on the internet.

SEE THE DRAFT MOTION ATTACHED BELOW:

Instead, the 5th Circuit tried to split the baby: it upheld Judge Doughty’s courageous injunction, but only as to the White House, the CDC, the FBI, and the Surgeon General while letting the rest of the government defendants off the hook.

After the 5th Circuit’s ruling, there was some question and speculation as to what the government’s next course of action would be – there were numerous strategic legal options for them to pursue, with a possible Supreme Court challenge perhaps being the most direct path.

READ MORE