NBC News

Actor Gary Busey was charged with sexual offenses stemming from incidents that happened at the Monster Mania Convention in New Jersey, police said Saturday. Busey, 78, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment, according to Cherry Hill police. Officers were called to the Doubletree Hotel, where the convention was held Aug. 12 through Aug. 14 “for the report of a sex offense,” a Facebook statement reads. As a result of the investigation, Busey was charged Friday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney to comment on the charges, and NBC News could not immediately reach his representatives. The Monster Mania Convention is an event celebrating horror film and memorabilia. He was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event, the Associated Press reported.

