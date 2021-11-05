Yahoo News:

President Biden on Wednesday denied recent reports that his administration is looking to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to immigrant families who were separated at the border under the Trump administration, calling the reports “garbage.”

During a press conference at the White House to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine authorization for children, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden whether such payments would incentivize more migrants to try to cross the border illegally.

“If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah,” the president said. “But it’s not true.”

“So this is a garbage report?” Doocy then asked.

“Yeah,” Biden replied. “That’s not going to happen.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported last week that the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are considering payments of around $450,000 per person to parents and children separated under the Trump administration’s so-called zero tolerance policy. The payments would stem from several lawsuits filed on behalf of families affected by the separation policy, who say they’ve suffered lasting psychological trauma at the hands of the U.S. government.

