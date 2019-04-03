FRANCE 24:

Former military chief Benny Gantz has mounted a serious challenge to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of April 9 polls by maintaining a tough-guy aura with only vague policy ideas.

When he declared in December as an electoral rival to Netanyahu, the 59-year-old ex-paratrooper who rose to become a respected military chief of staff had no political experience.ADVERTISING

But since then, polls show his Blue and White alliance becoming a threat to four-time premier Netanyahu as he emerges as a security hawk but centrist on social issues such as religion and state.

The alliance is co-led by former finance minister Yair Lapid and includes two other ex-military chiefs.

Gantz has presented himself as someone who can heal divisions in Israeli society he says Netanyahu has exacerbated.

He has also pledged to improve public services and show “zero tolerance” for corruption — a reference to graft allegations facing Netanyahu.

Israel’s attorney general has announced that he intends to charge Netanyahu with bribery, fraud and breach of trust pending a hearing.

Netanyahu denies all the allegations.