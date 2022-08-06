The IDF launched Operation Breaking Dawn against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip on Friday evening, striking multiple targets belonging to the group and killed close to a dozen terrorist operatives including the head of the group in the northern part of the enclave. By late Friday night, over 100 rockets had been fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved a draft call up order of up to 25,000 soldiers in reserve duty for operational purposes and the IDF began calling up reservists in the Southern Command, Air Defense Units, the Homefront Command and combat troops and officers.

“The goal of this operation is the elimination of a concrete threat against the citizens of Israel and the civilians living adjacent to the Gaza Strip,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.

