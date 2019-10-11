NEW YORK POST:

Two of the five men convicted in the savage Bronx slaughter of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz showed no remorse during their sentencing Friday as they smirked for the camera and threw up Trinitarios gang signs.

Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, 25, and Jose Muniz, 23, were pictured flashing the violent street gang’s signs for a Post photographer before Judge Robert Neary slammed them with hefty jail terms.

The gesture which Estrella and Muniz made with their thumb, index finger, and middle finger extended, is the “seven points” sign of the ruthless Dominican gang, a police source told The Post.

“I cant believe these guys are that brazen,” another law enforcement source said. “They will have a lot of time to practice their signs in jail.”

