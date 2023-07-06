Reports out of crime ridden San Fransisco reveal that it’s not just downtown and the Tenderloin that are having issues with crime, but the high-class Noe Valley has also seen an uptick in violence. Most of these have been muggings of women by a gang of teenagers in ski masks weilding batons.

The thieves follow them, hit them or push them to the ground, then make off with their cell phones. The phones are often in use and unlocked when they are stolen, giving thieves access to data and financial info, per the Daily Mail.

The teens have been attacking mothers and nannies pushing strollers, stealing their cell phones. One woman who was the victim of an attack said that she was “shoved to the ground aggressively.” She was pushing an empty stroller when she was attacked while en route to retrieve her daugther from daycare.

“This is not just a ‘phone snatch’ situation. This is a targeted, violent attack against moms and caretakers,” she said. Another woman was punched in the head, still another was followed from a cafe by a young man.

The group is suspected of 11 thefts over just one week at the end of June, said captain of the San Francisco Police Department’s Mission District station Thomas Harvey.

READ MORE