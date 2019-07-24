NEW YORK POST:

A mentally disabled girl was ruthlessly beaten by a group of teens in Chicago as bystanders cruelly laughed and recorded the assault, disturbing video shows.

A 42-second clip posted to social media on Monday shows the girl, identified as 15-year-old Janise Harris, walking with a group of several other girls and at least one boy when one of the girls suddenly punches her from behind.

A witness who was already recording the teens walking then immediately starts laughing as the other girls — as many as five at one point — join the unprovoked attack.

“They beating her,” one teen says while chuckling.

The graphic footage, which has been viewed more than 5.1 million times, ends as Janise screams for help and someone appears to grab her hand to get her back on her feet.