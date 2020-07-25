New York Post:

Gang of brutes viciously assault father, daughter inside NYC bodega

Shocking video shows a father and his daughter getting a vicious beatdown inside a Harlem bodega, police say.

The violent encounter unfolded around 11:15 p.m. July 7 inside 2090 Amsterdam Ave. in Washington Heights, cops said.

The 41-year-old dad was knocked unconscious while his 22-year-old daughter was punched and kicked by the group of brutes, the video released by the NYPD shows.

At one point, one of the attackers grabs a bottle from the fridge and cracks the female victim over the head, the video shows.

Another 39-year-old woman had her phone snatched by the gang of men and women when she tried to call police, according to the NYPD.

The injured dad was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His daughter was treated at the scene by EMS.

Police released images of the brutes and asked for the public’s help to identify them.

Read more at The New York Post