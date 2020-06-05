THE DAILY STAR.UK

Four gang members dressed up as healthcare workers with masks, face shields and gloves when they allegedly robbed the pensioners at a payout point inside a supermarket

An armed gang has dressed up in white doctor coats as a disguise before reportedly robbing pensioners in a supermarket. The incident took place at a Checkers supermarket at a shopping mall in the city of Pietermaritzburg in the eastern South African province of KwaZulu-Natal. CCTV footage obtained by police captures four men in laboratory coats and coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) walking towards a payout point by the entrance. They enter the Scottsville Mall and are seen covering their faces in masks and face shield. Local media reported that the group pretended to be Covid-19 health inspectors and allegedly robbed the elderly at the counter while they were queueing to collect money, which the footage did not show.

