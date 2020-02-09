Daily Mail:

Swans van Wyke, 21, was found collapsed by the cage gate with major injuries

She had sustained deep bite and claw wounds and died at the scene

Woman worked at game reserve in Bela-Bela, Limpopo province, South Africa

A 21-year-old game reserve worker has been mauled to death by lions after they attacked her in their enclosure in South Africa.

Swans van Wyke is believed to have escaped from the cage and alerted staff to the attack with her screams, before collapsing by the gate with devastating injuries.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and found her covered in blood with deep bite and claw wounds but despite their best efforts the woman was certified dead at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation at the game reserve at Bela-Bela in Limpopo Province, South Africa, but said they had no idea how many of the lions had attacked her.