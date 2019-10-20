DAILYMAIL.COM

Devices from Hound Labs can tell how recently someone has consumed THC

One from Sanntek can detect whether someone is high in a similar way

Veteran emergency department physician and reserve deputy sheriff who created the item believes ‘if someone is not stoned, they shouldn’t be arrested’

Marijuana byproduct THC can stay in system for up to a month and DUI court cases that are often often thrown out are expensive for law enforcement

Hound recently secured $30million in Series D financing from Philadelphia growth equity fund, Intrinsic Capital Partners, to bring it to market in 2020

It’s estimated to retail for $5,000 each and onetime cartridges around $20 each

John Hudak, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution said: ‘It’s a game changer’

New marijuana breathalyzer tests that are billion times more sensitive than one for blood alcohol levels, has been dubbed a ‘game-changer’ by researchers. Some law enforcement agencies across the country have been reluctant to have marijuana legalized in their states, worried relaxed rules for the drug could lead to an explosion of impaired drivers on the road. But now cops could loosen up to the idea, thanks to devices from Hound Labs and Sanntek that can tell how recently someone has consumed THC, a by-product of marijuana, and in turn detecting whether they’re likely to be high. ‘With alcohol, if you have over 0.08% in your blood, there’s the presumption that you’re intoxicated,’ Christopher Leusner, head of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. ‘There hasn’t been a blood test or a breath test that can determine if you’re impaired by marijuana.’

READ MORE AT DAILYMAIL.COM