NEW YORK POST:

A Gambino Crime Family capo was sentenced to over three years in prison and ordered to pay $1 million in restitution on Thursday after pleading guilty to a racketeering conspiracy last month, officials announced.

Andrew Campos, 51, a captain in the Gambino crime family of La Cosa Nostra, was sentenced by US District Judge Ann M. Donnelly at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn on Thursday to 37 months in prison for several money laundering and wire fraud schemes.

Federal prosecutors said Campos and members of his crew skimmed more than $1 million dollars off the top of their carpentry company, CWC Contracting Corp., by paying employees in cash and avoiding payroll tax withholdings and payments.

Campos also built himself a home in ritzy Scarsdale with money he laundered by writing checks for other people to pay for work that was never actually done, according to the Department of Justice.

